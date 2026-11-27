Gunmaaster G9 Review |

Title: Gunmaaster G9

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Samarth Jurel (special appearance)

Director: Aditya Datt

Ratings: 3 Stars

When we see Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya back together under the direction of Aditya Datt, we would expect something like what they did in 2005 with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, but not this time. In Gunmaaster G9, while Emraan Hashmi’s lover boy era continues, his affection for gulaab ends him in the battle of guns. (Definitely pun intended)

Gunmaaster G9 looks like a predictable plot in which the protagonist, Eshwar (Emraan Hashmi), retires from his gangster life for a child (Jiya) that he adopted out of emotion and embarks on a new journey where he runs a dairy farm and sells milk products with his wife, Aarti (Genelia Deshmukh). Eshwar is a sound family man who loves his daughter and wife and works hard for his business. Aarti and Jiya’s equation is typical step-mother and daughter’s hateful relationship.

Director Aditya Datt doesn’t waste his time and brings Eshwar back to the dark world where he was known as the ‘Gun Master.’ Due to unavoidable circumstances, Eshwar has to join hands with the cops and work as an agent against his own gang that he left years ago.

Aparshakti Khurana plays Desu Rathi, a generational gangster who’s now running the gang after killing his own father, whom Eshwar used to worship. What happens when Eshwar and Desu come together is the real treat to watch.

The film is packed with gruesome violence and hard-hitting action, along with a lot of twists and turns which are actually interesting, especially in the second half. The runtime of 142 minutes is managed well, but the climax is stretched and doesn’t live up to the buildup it had just before.

Actor’s Performances:

Emraan Hashmi does a decent job, flexes his toned physique, and nothing looks forced except some overly added Hindi vocabulary in his dialogues. It’s good to see him playing a character of his age rather than delving into anything just for the sake of action.

Genelia Deshmukh’s character doesn’t have anything to offer in the first half but balances it out in the post-interval with a jaw-dropping performance. She still needs to work a lot on her dialogue delivery; it just doesn’t look natural at all. Genelia and Emraan’s chemistry is decent.

Aparshakti Khurana could have been the actual winner here, only if his character had a little bit more to offer. Desu Rathi is overly heartless, cruel, and Aparshakti generously enjoys it. He picked the character well, right from his accent, looks and acting.

Direction:

Aditya Datt impresses with the hard-hitting action sequences and gruesome violence, but during the emotional moments? Well, it falls flat. He doesn’t use the strong plot to his advantage and gives nothing relevant.

FPJ Verdict:

If you’re a fan of Emraan Hashmi, definitely watch this one, but know one thing: you’ll leave praising Aparshakti instead. Gunmaaster is a decent one-time watch, especially if you are an action lover. It doesn’t have a lot to offer as a big-screen entertainer, so you can wait for it to land on streaming platforms.