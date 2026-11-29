Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Day 2 | YouTube

Aditya Datt’s Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, was released in theatres on Friday, November 27, 2026. The film despite the initial interest, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and opened to a modest response at the box office. On its first day, the action thriller collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India.

Gunmaaster G9 Day 2 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Gunmaaster G9 witnessed some growth on Saturday. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 4.35 crore net across 7,591 shows, registering a 19.2% jump from its opening-day collection. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 8 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 9.50 crore.

The film also recorded a small contribution from overseas markets. It earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 80 lakh. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 10.30 crore.

Gunmaaster G9 Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film’s budget, Gunmaaster G9 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Considering this reported figure, the film’s second-day growth is a positive sign, but its overall box-office performance remains underwhelming.

Gunmaaster G9 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Gunmaaster G9 and wrote, "If you’re a fan of Emraan Hashmi, definitely watch this one, but know one thing that you may leave praising Aparshakti instead. Gunmaaster is a decent one-time watch, especially if you are an action lover. It doesn’t have a lot to offer as a big-screen entertainer, so you can wait for it to land on streaming platforms."

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