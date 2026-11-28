Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Opening | YouTube

After the success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is back in theaters with his latest film, Gunmaaster G9, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role. Directed by Aditya Datt, the Hindi action thriller marks the reunion of the actor-director duo after 20 years. The two previously collaborated on films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai, raising expectations among fans.

Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Opening

However, despite the anticipation, Gunmaaster G9 has managed a relatively slow start at the box office. The film opened in theatres on Friday, November 27, and has received mixed reactions from audiences.

According to Sacnilk, Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 3.65 crore in India net collections on its opening day. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 4.30 crore, with the film recording 7,740 shows across the country.

Comparison With Previous Releases

For Emraan, the opening-day collection of Gunmaaster G9 is significantly lower than that of his previous release, Awarapan 2, which earned Rs 22 crore in India net collections on its first day. Meanwhile, Genelia's last release, Raja Shivaji, opened with Rs 11.35 crore in India net collections.

Gunmaaster G9 Budget

As per reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 50-85 crore. Considering this reported production cost, an opening-day collection of Rs 3.65 crore is on the lower side. .

Gunmaaster G9 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Gunmaaster G9 and wrote, "If you’re a fan of Emraan Hashmi, definitely watch this one, but know one thing that you may leave praising Aparshakti instead. Gunmaaster is a decent one-time watch, especially if you are an action lover. It doesn’t have a lot to offer as a big-screen entertainer, so you can wait for it to land on streaming platforms."

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