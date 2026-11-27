Gunmaaster G9 X Review | Instagram

After the super success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is back in theatres with his new movie Gunmaaster G9, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role. The film is directed by Aditya Datt, who had helmed Hashmi starrers Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. The actor-director duo has teamed up after 20 years, so the expectations from Gunmaaster G9 were quite high. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X.

A netizen tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! #GunmaasterG9Review (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Just watched Gunmaaster G9 and just wanna say: 'Akha Bollywood ek taraf, aur Emraan Hashmi bhi USI TARAF' 😭💀 Disappointing 2/5 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "GUNMAASTER G9 – REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐ A DECENT ACTION ENTERTAINER WITH MIXED MOMENTS! #GunmaasterG9 offers a reasonably entertaining cinematic experience with some engaging action sequences, powerful moments and impressive performances (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Genelia Deshmukh receives praise

While the movie has received mixed reviews, netizens can't stop praising Genelia. Even her action sequence from the film has gone viral on social media.

Gunmaaster G9 review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Gunmaaster G9 and wrote, "If you’re a fan of Emraan Hashmi, definitely watch this one, but know one thing that you may leave praising Aparshakti instead. Gunmaaster is a decent one-time watch, especially if you are an action lover. It doesn’t have a lot to offer as a big-screen entertainer, so you can wait for it to land on streaming platforms."

Now, let's wait and watch what response the film will get at the box office.

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