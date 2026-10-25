Gulshan Kumar To Shah Rukh Khan: Revisiting Bollywood's Underworld Phase | Photo: AI-Generated Graphic/ Neeraj Kathale

The 1990s were a defining decade for Bollywood, witnessing the rise of superstars, blockbuster films and a booming music industry. However, behind the glamour, Mumbai’s underworld was allegedly using extortion, threats and violence to influence film financing, casting, music rights and overseas distribution.

Criminal figures associated with these activities reportedly included Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Chhota Rajan and Abu Salem. Their networks and rivalries created an atmosphere of fear among filmmakers, producers and actors.

How the underworld entered bollywood

The violence had begun before the decade’s most high-profile cases. Producers Javed Riyaz Siddiqui and Firoz Sarfraz Khan were killed in 1994, although the available historical record does not establish the complete circumstances or motives behind their deaths.

On March 8, 1997, producer Mukesh Duggal was shot dead at his office in Mumbai’s Seven Bungalows area. Later reports linked his murder to alleged commitments involving underworld financing. In July that year, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting after reportedly receiving extortion threats.

Gulshan Kumar’s murder and the wave of threats

The most shocking incident occurred on August 12, 1997, when Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series, was shot dead outside a temple in Juhu. An TV news channel investigation reported that he had faced a demand for Rs 10 crore in protection money and alleged that Abu Salem was involved in the threats. The subsequent investigation saw several arrests and accusations, but the legal proceedings did not establish guilt against everyone initially accused.

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When gangsters targeted Bollywood’s biggest names

The pressure also extended to leading stars. Shah Rukh Khan later spoke about receiving threatening calls and having security for three years. He recalled being pressured over his professional choices, highlighting how the underworld’s alleged influence extended beyond money to casting and film commitments.

In 1998, filmmaker Karan Johar recalled receiving a death threat before the premiere of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In his autobiography, he identified the caller as Abu Salem. Farah Khan later recalled the fear surrounding the premiere and the increased security arrangements. Shah Rukh Khan supported Johar during the incident, according to Johar’s account.

The violence continued into 2000. On January 21, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his Santa Cruz office following the success of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Later reports linked the attack to an alleged dispute over overseas distribution rights, although the motive was not conclusively established in the immediate police account.

Money, muscle and the fight for film rights

At the time, a major film’s overseas or music rights were reportedly valued at Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore. These lucrative opportunities, combined with informal financing arrangements, made the industry vulnerable to coercion.

Bollywood’s underworld years were not one single conspiracy, but a series of crimes, threats and disputed allegations that exposed the dangers of organised crime influencing a legitimate business.