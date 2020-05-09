'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone, hubby Rob Giles split after decade of marriage

Washington D.C.: 'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone and husband, Rob Giles, are calling it quits after 10 years of being together.
A representative for Scorsone told Fox News on Friday, "Caterina and Rob have separated." "They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love," the statement continued.
The 38-year-old star and Giles tied the knot in 2009 and share three daughters, 7-year-old Eliza, 3-year-old Paloma and December-2019 born Arwen, baccording to People magazine.
Best known for her role as Amelia Shepherd on the ABC medical drama, Scorsone was married to Giles, a former musician who played with The Police's Andy Summers, per Page Six. Giles has since dabbled in screenwriting and has written two episodes of 'Station 19,' a spin-off of 'Grey's Anatomy,' according to IMDb.
Scorsone announced that the family's newest addition, Arwen, had arrived with a snapshot of the newborn and her big sister Eliza in December.
She captioned the December 31 photo along with a heart emoji, "Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)