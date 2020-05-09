Karan Johar, Ananya Panday wish Vijay Deverakonda on 31st birthday, share throwback pics

'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday. Karan Johar and Ananya Panday were among the other celebrities who wished the superstar on his birthday. Karan and Ananya shared throwback pictures with the actor and extend sweet birthday wishes.
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday Vijay! Red heartRed heartRed heartWe will celebrate soon! And can’t wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan !!! Watch this space for more!! @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy"
Meanwhile Ananya Panday shared a picture of herself with Vijay Deverakonda on her Instagram story.
Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananaya Panday and Puri Jagannadh are coming together for their first pan- India film. The untitled film went on floors earlier this year and the two actors were also spotted in Versova as they boarded a jetty to reach the location.
In February, director Puri Jagannath had made it official. He took to Twitter to share a handful of photos from the sets. "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture," he wrote. The photos had Ananya bonding with Vijay and the team as they also undergo a script-reading session.
Ananya had also shared the same photos on her social media accounts. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagan," she wrote.
