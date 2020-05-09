Karan Johar, Ananya Panday wish Vijay Deverakonda on 31st birthday, share throwback pics

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananaya Panday and Puri Jagannadh are coming together for their first pan- India film. The untitled film went on floors earlier this year and the two actors were also spotted in Versova as they boarded a jetty to reach the location.

In February, director Puri Jagannath had made it official. He took to Twitter to share a handful of photos from the sets. "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture," he wrote. The photos had Ananya bonding with Vijay and the team as they also undergo a script-reading session.

Ananya had also shared the same photos on her social media accounts. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagan," she wrote.