Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release: Amol Parashar's Comedy-Drama Series To Stream From This Date

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release |

Fans of Gram Chikitsalay have reason to rejoice as the makers have officially announced the release of Season 2 of the popular comedy-drama series. Starring Amol Parashar in the lead role, the show is set to return with a fresh set of challenges, humour, and heartwarming moments from rural India. The makers of the popular show Panchayat are back again with another season. The upcoming show stars Amol Parashar as a doctor. The Viral Fever's (TVF) latest series is set in a village, but this time, instead of village politics, it focuses on medicine.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: When And Where To Watch?

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on June 23, 2026. The Viral Fever shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Gram Chikitsalay Season 2." It centres on rural public healthcare, idealism versus reality, and the clash between urban and village life.

What's Gram Chikitsalay about?

Gram Chikitsalay follows the story of a young doctor named Prabhat, who dreams of becoming a renowned physician. However, he ends up taking a job at a neglected health center in a small village. What he initially believed to be a straightforward assignment quickly turned into a challenging experience he had never anticipated. Will Prabhat be able to handle the broken healthcare system and the villagers with their outdated mindsets, or will he decide to abandon his profession altogether?

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Everything about Gram Chikitsalay?

The series features Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Amol Parashar, Akash Makhijam, Garima Vikrant Singh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Santoo Kumar, Shakti Kumar, Rakesh Sharma, Harish Hariaudh, Anil Pandey and Kartikey Raj, among others. Gram Chikitsalay is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, and directed by Rahul Pandey.