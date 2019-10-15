Govinda reveals he changed his name six times before entering Bollywood

He was once the undisputed king of comedy, and every appearance that Govinda makes, still fills us with unmatched laughter. Not many would know that the actor’s life behind the glamour curtain wasn’t easy, and he has single-handedly taken care of a huge family including the education of his nephews and nieces. As he recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor thanked everyone who encouraged him during his journey.

At the same time, he also let out an extremely interesting fact most of us didn’t know about. Actors changing their names isn’t something new in Bollywood. But Govinda changed his name not once but six times! Before he zeroed on Govinda, he tried names like Govind Ahuja, Govind Raj, Raj Govind and Arun Govind. Given the kind of fame it brought about, looks like Govinda was the lucky name indeed.

Govinda was accompanied by wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. The family came to promote Tina’s new single ‘Milo Na’Tum’ along with singer Gajendra Verma.

Tina earlier made her film debut with Second Hand Husband, a romantic-comedy which also starred Dharmendra. However, the film made no noise.

Govinda’s big-screen journey isn’t going too well either. His comeback film Aa Gaya Hero in 2017, proved to be a disaster. In 2019, he appeared in Pahlaj Nihalani‘s Rangeela Raja.