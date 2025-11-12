 Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised To Consult Neurologist
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGovinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised To Consult Neurologist

Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised To Consult Neurologist

Govinda has been advised to consult a neurologist. The 61-year-old Bollywood actor was hospitalised in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12, after fainting at his Mumbai residence. His friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that Govinda was rushed to the hospital in an emergency

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Govinda who was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, is currently undergoing a series of medical tests and has been advised to consult a neurologist. The 61-year-old star was hospitalised in the early hours of Wednesday (November 12) after fainting at his residence. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has now provided an update on the actor’s condition. He also revealed what happened to him before his hospitalisation.

Read Also
'Punjabi Log Haar Nahi Maante': Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra's Speedy Recovery, Video Surfaces...
article-image

“He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also experienced dizziness and he has now been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting thorough check-ups. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon,” Sinha told IANS during an interaction.

The actor’s health is being closely monitored, and his test reports are awaited.

According to Govinda's friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, he has been shifted to a normal room from the emergency ward in the hospital. Reportedly, he also revealed that the actor is currently doing better.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Enterprises Approves Partly Paid-Up Rights Issue To Raise ₹24,930 Crore, Representing 24% Discount
Adani Enterprises Approves Partly Paid-Up Rights Issue To Raise ₹24,930 Crore, Representing 24% Discount
'Hope Usse Bhi Cricket...': Vijender Singh Expresses Dismay Over Demolition Of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
'Hope Usse Bhi Cricket...': Vijender Singh Expresses Dismay Over Demolition Of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal
Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal
'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast, Offer Condolences To Victims' Families
'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast, Offer Condolences To Victims' Families

Govinda's gun injury

In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital in Mumbai after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU, during which the bullet was successfully removed.

According to media reports, the incident occurred while Govinda was checking his licensed gun before leaving for an event in Kolkata. The gun reportedly slipped from his hand as he was putting it back in the cupboard and accidentally discharged, causing the injury.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Govinda was last seen on the screens in March when he was one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast,...

'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast,...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital...

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital...

Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author

Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author