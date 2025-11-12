Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised To Consult Neurologist

Bollywood actor Govinda who was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, is currently undergoing a series of medical tests and has been advised to consult a neurologist. The 61-year-old star was hospitalised in the early hours of Wednesday (November 12) after fainting at his residence. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has now provided an update on the actor’s condition. He also revealed what happened to him before his hospitalisation.

“He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also experienced dizziness and he has now been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting thorough check-ups. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon,” Sinha told IANS during an interaction.

The actor’s health is being closely monitored, and his test reports are awaited.

According to Govinda's friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, he has been shifted to a normal room from the emergency ward in the hospital. Reportedly, he also revealed that the actor is currently doing better.

Govinda's gun injury

In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital in Mumbai after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU, during which the bullet was successfully removed.

According to media reports, the incident occurred while Govinda was checking his licensed gun before leaving for an event in Kolkata. The gun reportedly slipped from his hand as he was putting it back in the cupboard and accidentally discharged, causing the injury.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Govinda was last seen on the screens in March when he was one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.