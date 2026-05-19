Govinda Did Not Apologise After Paparazzi Clash; Manager Says, 'Security Staff Were Doing Their Duty'

Govinda Did Not Apologise After Paparazzi Clash |

Govinda recently made headlines after stepping into an altercation involving his security team and paparazzi. Reacting to the controversy, the actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, reportedly clarified that Govinda did not apologise to anyone. When asked about the reports of an apology, Sinha reportedly stated that it was not Govinda’s fault and questioned why the actor should apologise in the first place.

As per News9 Live, Sinha said, "It was not Govinda’s fault, so why would he apologise?" He further added, "Govinda was attending a beauty pageant, while the paparazzi wanted an interview in a restricted area. The security staff were simply doing their duty (sic)."

Govinda's manager also clarified that security personnel at crowded events may not always recognise everyone present. Defending the actor’s security team, Sinha said, "Security personnel do not always know who is who at crowded events. They stopped him, and an argument followed. Such things happen." He further claimed that even he has been stopped by security several times, adding that there was no reason to create a ruckus as the personnel were only doing their job.

Govinda recently attended the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 in Mumbai as the chief guest. During the event, paparazzi surrounded the actor to click pictures and interact with him. Amid the chaos, one of the security guards allegedly pushed a paparazzo while trying to manage the crowd around the actor. Reacting to it, a paparazzo said, "Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain?"

Soon after, chaos erupted at the venue, prompting Govinda to step in and calm the situation. Trying to diffuse the tension, the actor was heard saying, "He's my friend" while addressing the paparazzi. While reports remain divided over whether he apologised or not, the viral moment once again put the actor’s composed public persona in the spotlight.