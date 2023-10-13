Govinda, Daisy Shah & Other Bollywood Celebs Promoted Pakistani Betting App Operated By Saurabh Chandrakar In Partnership With D Company

Mumbai: During the investigation of the Mahadev app, the Enforcement Directorate found that Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, were collaborating with D-company to operate the Kheloyar Betting app in Pakistan. It has been revealed that, on the instructions of "D," Chandrakar formed a partnership with Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Mustaqueem Ibrahim Kaskar,to operate the app.

High-ranking officials from the Enforcement Directorate disclosed that their investigation unveiled this partnership in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Mustaqueem is overseeing the betting business in Pakistan, providing protection and logistical support to Chandrakar's app.

Celebrities Endorsement:

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Govinda, Randeep Hooda, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Daisy Shah, Rashmi Desai, and Shefali Jariwala, have endorsed this Pakistan-based app through video clips.

The 'Kheloyar' app is an online platform similar to the Mahadev Book app, offering games like cricket, football, tennis, and casino games. Betting and winning can be done using Jinna currency. This operation is associated with Dawood Ibrahim's network in Pakistan, led by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

The Kheloyar gaming app was also one of the sponsors for the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka's T20 cricket tournament, along with a few other illegal betting platforms in July this year.

Interestingly, the app operates in India as well, with transactions mainly facilitated through UPI, credit and debit cards, or internet banking. Pakistani users need to provide their Pakistani phone numbers and bank details to access and make payments on the platform.

Chandrakar And D company:

The source indicates that Mustaqueem regularly visited the UAE on his Pakistani passports. Three years ago, after the success of the Mahadev app, Saurabh Chandrakar contacted Mustaqueem with the help of an influential Sheikhs and shared his crore worth rupees plan to Mustaqueem then he shared this plan with "D," and after Dawood Ibrahim's approval, Chandrakar launched his app in Pakistan in partnership with Mustaqueem.

As previously reported by FPJ, Chandrakar had launched a betting app in Pakistan with the protection of Dawood Ibrahim and support from the ISI. According to sources from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Saurabh Chandrakar invested between 300 to 500 crore rupees in 2021 to operate his Kheloyar Betting app in Pakistan. Allegedly, he paid protection money not only to D-company, in addition to his partnership share but also to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as well as other agencies and politicians. These payments were made to secure protection for his network, business, and Hawala operations in Pakistan.

In his recent wedding in the UAE in February 2023, some of his Pakistani partners, franchise owners, and associates linked to the D-company reportedly attended the celebrations. The ED is currently analyzing video footage from these events to identify the Pakistani-based business partners, franchise owners, and D-company operatives who were present.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)