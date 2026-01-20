'Government Changes Policies Overnight': Former Actress Rimi Sen Reveals Why She Chose Dubai Over India For Her Real Estate Career

Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen, once a familiar face in several popular Bollywood films, has carved out a new professional path far away from the arc lights of Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who has been away from the film industry for years, is now working as a real estate agent in Dubai.

Rimi, in a video interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, opened up about her decision to work in Dubai and what drew her to the city.

Praising the emirate for its inclusivity and structured systems, she said, “Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95 per cent of the population here consists of expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. Dubai has welcomed everyone warmly, there are mosques here, there are temples too. They think about everyone, and the city’s major focus is on how to make people’s lives better, easier, and more comfortable.”

Drawing a sharp comparison with India, Rimi did not shy away from expressing her views on governance and business conditions back home. “This is something we don’t really see in our country, because the government keeps changing policies overnight, making people’s lives more difficult. There are thousands of taxes, endless complications, and it is no longer a business-friendly nation,” she said.

Explaining how Dubai’s property market operates, Rimi highlighted the discipline and clarity within the system. “The real estate market here functions smoothly because there is discipline. You have to work only with agents and agencies. Developers do their work, agencies do their part, there is a proper system in place,” she noted.

She also spoke about the difference in how property consultants are perceived in the two countries. “In India, if you ask for two months’ brokerage, people look at you as if you have committed a crime,” she added, pointing out that agents in Dubai are treated on par with financial consultants.

Soon after the video surfaced, many viewers remarked that Rimi looked almost unrecognisable, marking a stark contrast from her on-screen persona during her Bollywood days.

Rimi made her mark in the early 2000s with memorable performances in successful films such as Dhoom, Baghban, Hungama, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, Deewane Huye Paagal, Garam Masala, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and Johnny Gaddar. Though she did not appear in a large number of films, her roles left a lasting impression, and she continues to be remembered by audiences even years after stepping away from cinema.