Gossip Girl Heartthrob Ed Westwick Sets Foot In India, Says 'Namaste Mumbai' (WATCH)

Ed Westwick made his grand entrance in Mumbai City on Wednesday, leaving fans ecstatic. Known for his role as the charismatic Chuck Bass in the popular TV series Gossip Girl, Ed was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, sparking speculations and excitement among his Indian admirers.

The British actor, looking effortlessly stylish in a deep blue tee, a matching blue jacket, and refreshing sea-green shorts, greeted the paparazzi as they eagerly captured his arrival on camera.

The atmosphere turned electric as Ed flashed his infectious smile, acknowledging the warm welcome he received upon setting foot in the city of dreams.

ED WESTWICK SHARES HIS TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

Ed Westwick, who has garnered a massive fan following worldwide, didn't shy away from sharing his travel experiences on social media. Before landing in Mumbai, he playfully mentioned that the TV in his seat was acting up during the flight.

However, nothing could dampen his spirits as he posted a captivating picture of the aeroplane descending into Mumbai and captioned it with a heartfelt, 'Namaste Mumbai'.

A sneak peek into the vibrant streets of the city followed on his Instagram Stories, teasing his followers about his upcoming adventures.

ED IN INDIA TO MEET GIRLFRIEND AMY JACKSON

According to reports, the charming actor is in India to visit his girlfriend, the stunning actress and model, Amy Jackson. Their relationship became official in June last year when Amy shared their romantic journey with a sweet Instagram post.

Before dating Ed, Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she welcomed a beautiful son named Andreas in 2019. However, their paths diverged, and the couple confirmed their separation in 2021.

HIS VISIT PLANS

While in India, Ed is scheduled to attend the premiere of Amy's latest film, #Opperhiemer. Additionally, he plans to make an appearance at a friend's event, Vedant Mahajan's MVM Event, causing a buzz in the city's social circles.

Ed Westwick's popularity soared when he portrayed the debonair and enigmatic Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, which aired on the CW Network from 2007 to 2012.

The series, which also starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, became a cultural phenomenon and solidified Ed's place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Moreover, his acting prowess has been displayed in a myriad of films, including Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, Chalet Girl, and Romeo & Juliet.

