Goodrich Review: Late Blooms And Fumbled Fatherhood - Michael Keaton Shines

A still from Goodrich |

Title: Goodrich

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Michael Keaton, Laura Benanti, Mila Kunis

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

Directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, this film is a heartwarming family comedy led by Michael Keaton, whose charming portrayal of the clueless Andy Goodrich brings the story to life. When Andy is jolted awake by his younger wife Naomi (Laura Benanti) checking herself into rehab, he's not only blindsided by her addiction but by the sudden responsibility of parenting their nine-year-old twins, Billie and Mose. Keaton expertly balances humour and heart as Andy fumbles through fatherhood, forced to engage with his children and adult daughter Grace (Mila Kunis) in ways he's long avoided.

Keaton’s portrayal of Andy, an art gallery owner grappling with his midlife crisis far too late, is the film’s strength. He’s hilariously out of his depth, from not knowing where the salt is stored to offering his pregnant daughter sushi. This disconnection provides much of the film's humour, with Keaton delivering awkward, well-meaning attempts at bonding that feel both endearing and exasperating.

While the film sets up its unconventional family dynamic—Andy’s second marriage, his estranged relationship with Grace, and his obliviousness toward his children—it wisely focuses on Andy's personal growth. The arc of his parenting journey is familiar, but the narrative sidesteps melodrama, opting for subtle moments of realization. The film’s humour softens the emotional stakes, and Keaton excels at showing Andy’s gradual, sometimes painful self-awareness. It’s a journey of small, awkward steps, making Andy- both relatable and likable.

Grace’s relationship with her father, though poignant, is predictable. Kunis plays the silent disappointment well, conveying the bitterness of watching her younger siblings receive the fatherly attention she never had. Yet the film doesn’t dig deep enough into this dynamic. It’s clear early on where their story will go, and while Kunis and Keaton share touching moments, the film rushes through their emotional reconciliation, leaving their arc feeling underdeveloped.

Meyers-Shyer’s direction shines in its refusal to sugarcoat Andy’s flaws. He doesn’t transform overnight, and the film avoids the trope of a grand, tear-filled speech. Instead, Andy’s growth is incremental—he’s slowly learning, how to be present for his family, making mistakes along the way. There’s humour in his missteps, from insisting the kids watch Casablanca to his hapless attempts at generosity. The film finds warmth in these moments, grounding its comedy in real, awkward human experiences.

Though the film treads familiar ground, its sincerity, humour, and Keaton’s layered performance keep it engaging. It’s a light, feel-good film about late-stage self-awareness and the fumbling journey toward becoming a better father—a journey that, though predictable, is delivered with enough heart to leave an impression.