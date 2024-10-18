Smile 2 Review: Naomi Scott’s Film Fails To Deliver Genuine Fear

A still from Smile 2 |

Title: Smile 2

Director: Parker Finn

Cast: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 Stars

In this film, director Parker Finn immerses viewers in the chaotic life of Skye Riley, a pop star tormented by fame and personal demons. The film kicks off with an explosive argument between Skye (Naomi Scott) and her actor boyfriend (Ray Nicholson) as they navigate California's winding roads, culminating in a harrowing car crash. This gripping opening sets the tone for Skye's subsequent emotional turmoil.

Finn employs a claustrophobic camera style, compelling audiences to witness Skye's emotional disintegration through tight close-ups. However, this technique quickly becomes exhausting, mirroring the pressures of celebrity culture—a theme that echoes the first Smile, where trauma manifested as a viral demon. Here, the narrative shifts to the unrealistic expectations placed on pop stars, as Skye wrestles with her career amidst relentless scrutiny.

Skye's world is filled with excess, represented by her mother (Rosemarie DeWitt), embodying the relentless ambition of the entertainment industry. Skye’s struggle with substance abuse adds to her woes, particularly when she reconnects with Lewis (Lukas Gage), a former friend turned drug dealer who becomes the latest host of the Smile Demon. His gruesome suicide propels Skye into a surreal nightmare filled with distorted smiles and haunting memories.

While the film offers effective scares and bloody sequences that satisfy the seasonal horror fan—complete with practical effects of blood oozing and faces peeling off skulls—it often falls short of its central message. The film’s reliance on digital effects, particularly in the climax, detracts from its overall impact, as viewers may find themselves wishing for a more authentic experience. Although there is a sequel hook, it’s arguably one better left to the imagination.

Despite the film's attempts to critique the superficial nature of fame, Skye often feels like a caricature—a "poor little rich girl" overwhelmed by circumstances but lacking depth. Although Scott delivers a sincere performance, the character's development remains stunted, making it difficult for audiences to empathize fully with her struggles. Instead, you may find yourself more engaged with the horror elements than with Skye's emotional journey.

Charlie Sarroff's visually striking cinematography contributes to the film's aesthetic, yet the barrage of close-ups can feel oppressive. It forces the audience to witness Skye's suffering while critiquing our voyeuristic tendencies. This contradiction detracts from the emotional weight of the narrative, resulting in a sense of disconnection. While the film strives to explore mental health and fame, its commentary often becomes muddled amidst excess.

Ultimately, this film presents glimpses of brilliance in its exploration of mental health but falters under the weight of its ambition. Oscillating between genuinely horrifying moments and an overwhelming focus on Skye's superficial existence, it undermines its attempts at profundity. What could have been a poignant reflection on the dark side of fame instead feels like an exhausting exercise in excess, leaving audiences questioning whether to empathize with Skye or merely enjoy the chaos around her.