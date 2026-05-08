'Good Things Will Happen, Success Is Certain': Vijay's Post Goes Viral Amid TVK Government Formation Talks In Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay grabbed attention on social media after sharing a motivational message for students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations. While the post was aimed at encouraging students, several users online linked parts of his message to the ongoing political developments in the state.

On Friday (May 8), Vijay congratulated students who successfully cleared their exams and praised them for their hard work. Sharing his message on social media, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief wrote, “This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work (sic).”

பன்னிரண்டாம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வில், விடாமுயற்சியால் வெற்றிக் கனியைச் சுவைத்த என் அன்புத் தம்பி, தங்கைகளுக்கு நெஞ்சார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!



இந்த வெற்றி, உங்கள் கடின உழைப்பிற்குக் கிடைத்த அங்கீகாரம். உயர்கல்வி எனும் அடுத்த கட்டத்தை நோக்கி, நம்பிக்கையுடன் அடி எடுத்து வையுங்கள். அதே… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 8, 2026

He also encouraged students to move ahead confidently towards higher education and future opportunities. However, it was the latter part of his message that led to discussion online, especially amid the current political uncertainty surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing students who were unable to clear the exams this time, Vijay wrote, “At the same time, those who couldn't achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory (sic).”

He concluded the note with the lines, “Good things will happen! Success is certain (sic)!”

Soon after the post surfaced online, many social media users began interpreting the statement as more than just advice for students. Several users pointed out similarities between Vijay’s words and the present political situation involving his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The message comes at a time when TVK is actively engaged in political discussions and outreach efforts after emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats.

Despite the strong performance, the party remains short of the 118-seat majority mark required to independently form the government in the state.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting that the Governor may insist on proof of majority support before inviting a party to form the government have intensified political debate in Tamil Nadu. Several political leaders and celebrities have argued that Vijay should be given an opportunity to prove his majority on the Assembly floor before any final decision is made.