'Good Move To Monetise': Aanchal Khurana ACCUSES Akanksha Chamola Of Using Divorce With Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2 For Personal Gain?

Aanchal Khurana ACCUSES Akanksha Chamola Of Using Divorce With Gaurav Khanna For Personal Gain? |

Akanksha Chamola has recently faced several allegations and questions surrounding her divorce from Gaurav Khanna. Her decision to ope5n up about their separation for the first time on Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 came as a surprise to many. Television actress Aanchal Khurana, however, claimed that several contestants on the reality show had “fake secrets” and accused Gaurav of “acting” on the show. She also alleged that Akanksha’s revelation about their marriage and divorce was an attempt to “monetise” their personal life.

Aanchal said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble News, “Gaurav Khanna, stop doing acting in reality shows as well.” She then addressed the trolling she faced after speaking about Akanksha and Gaurav’s marriage. Questioning their decision to reveal their separation on Lock Upp 2, Aanchal claimed, “Mere khayal se bahar America aur Europe mein bhi aisa nahi hota hoga. You are staying separately...Aap Lock Upp ka wait kar rahe ho batane ke liye ki ham sath nahi hain.”

She further questioned Gaurav’s reaction during the family week episode of Lock Upp 2, when he met his estranged wife and said, “Kya kar diya.” Aanchal added, “Ye matlab kya hai. Aap real mein aise nahi ho.” She also questioned what had been happening between the estranged couple for the past year.

“I only say it was a good move to monetise, acha plan hai bhai,” Aanchal added.

Akanksha and Gaurav's marriage has been heading towards an end for some time, but the couple kept their separation private. On the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that they had been living separately for around a year and were getting divorced, explaining that they were no longer compatible as partners and wanted different futures. After the show, she clarified that the divorce was not announced for TRPs and that the legal process had already been initiated before she entered Lock Upp. She said the formalities were nearly complete, with only the papers left to be signed.

Akanksha and Gaurav reportedly first met through mutual friends/an audition and eventually fell in love. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in November 2016 in Kanpur in a three-day wedding celebration.