Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Review: Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson's Film Is A Wry Time-Loop Dystopia For The Algorithm Age |

Title: Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Director: Gore Verbinski

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Pena, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, Juno Temple

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

The title says it all, and then promptly laughs at you for believing it would be that simple. Directed by Gore Verbinski, the film imagines a near-future where technology is not overtly evil, just smugly efficient, quietly hollowing out everything we once believed was human.

The premise is deceptively straightforward. A stranger storms into an ordinary Los Angeles diner, claiming the world is about to end, insisting he is trapped in a time loop and has lived this moment more times than he can count. What follows is not a sleek sci-fi chase but a scrappy, stop-start escape that keeps circling back on itself, both narratively and philosophically. The film refuses the comfort of clean momentum, opting instead for fragmentation. It mirrors the very digital disorientation it critiques, sometimes to its benefit, sometimes to its cost.

Verbinski treats the apocalypse less like a spectacle and more like an inconvenience that keeps interrupting dinner. The tone flirts with absurdity without tipping fully into farce. The result is a film that is more curious than confident, more anxious than assured. It wants to entertain, warn, and amuse, occasionally tripping over its own ambition but never losing sight of its central unease.

Actors’ Performance

At the centre is Sam Rockwell, delivering a performance that thrives on nervous charm and barely contained panic. He plays the would-be saviour less like a prophet and more like a man who has memorised catastrophe the way others memorise recipes. Rockwell’s charisma does the heavy lifting, grounding the film even when the structure starts to wobble.

The ensemble around him functions as a cross-section of contemporary disillusionment. Michael Peña and Zazie Beetz bring weary credibility to educators fighting a losing battle with screens. Juno Temple handles grief with restraint rather than melodrama, while Haley Lu Richardson embodies a quiet, almost quaint resistance to digital dependence. None are showy, but all are effective, contributing to a collective sense of unease rather than individual heroics.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the film favours chaos over polish. Verbinski leans into a heightened, slightly cartoonish energy that recalls his fondness for controlled madness. The production design keeps the future recognisable, which is precisely the point. Nothing looks radically different, only slightly off. The music underscores this tension, playful on the surface, faintly ominous underneath, never allowing the audience to relax fully.

FPJ Verdict

This is not a perfect film, nor does it pretend to be. Its episodic detours blunt momentum, and its ideas sometimes feel more sketched than sharpened. Yet this film compensates with wit, urgency, and an unsettling relevance. It asks uncomfortable questions without sermonising and entertains without anaesthetising the fear beneath. In an age obsessed with optimisation, it argues, slyly and sharply, for the value of mess. That alone makes it worth the gamble.