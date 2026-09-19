Golmaal 5 Vs Mahakali: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Film Set For Box Office Clash With Akshaye Khanna-Starrer In 2027

Golmaal 5 Clash With Mahakali | Photo Via Instagram

The much-loved Golmaal franchise is all set to return with its fifth installment, Golmaal 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the comedy entertainer is scheduled to hit theaters on January 8, 2027. The film marks the return of several popular faces from the franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. Akshay Kumar is also joining the franchise as a new addition to the cast.

Golmaal 5 Gets Release Date

Rohit Shetty kickstarted the shooting of Golmaal 5 on his 52nd birthday, March 14.

The makers later confirmed the film's release date, with Ajay Devgn sharing a fun picture featuring the cast on social media. Sharing the announcement, Devgn wrote, “Puraani aadat hai….Golmaal karne ki. See you on 8th Jan 2027,” teasing the return of the franchise's trademark chaos and comedy.

Check it out:

Clash With Mahakali

Interestingly, Golmaal 5 is set to clash at the box office with Mahakali, another highly anticipated Indian film scheduled for release on the same day. Starring Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya, Mahakali is part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe, which began with Hanu-Man in 2024.

Mahakali will be the third film in the cinematic universe, following Hanu-Man and the upcoming Jai Hanuman

Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and written by Prasanth Varma, Mahakali also stars Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Sriya Reddy, Rajat Kapoor and Nassar. Set in Bengal and centred around Goddess Kali, the superhero saga is expected to explore themes of faith, courage and women's empowerment.

Mahakali is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 8, 2027, in IMAX 3D.

January 2027 Theatrical Release

As of now, there are no new changes to the release plans for Mahakali. The film remains scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 8, 2027, setting up an interesting box