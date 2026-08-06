Golmaal 5 To Reportedly Release On December 4; Will It Be Akshay Kumar Vs Akshay Kumar At Box Office?

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 was reportedly going to release next year, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Ranger was supposed to release on December 4, 2026. However, it looks like some reshuffling of release dates is going to take place, as Golmaal 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role, might release this year.

According to a report in Variety India, Ajay has decided to push Ranger to 2027, and Golmaal 5 will release in the first week of December. Akshay Kumar's next film with Anees Bazmee is also slated to release on the same date. So, if the report of Golmaal 5 releasing on December 4 turns out to be true, it will be Akshay vs Akshay at the box office. However, till now, the makers of Golmaal 5 have not officially announced the release date.

Three-Way Clash

Meanwhile, Prabhas-starrer Fauzi is also slated to release during the same weekend. It will hit the big screens on December 3, 2026. While it is a Telugu film, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

December is still many months away, so let's wait and watch whether the three-way clash will be avoided or it will take place.

Golmaal 5 - One Of The Most-Awaited Upcoming Movies

Golmaal is undoubtedly one of the most successful franchises in Bollywood. The first Golmaal released 20 years ago, in 2006, and the other Golmaal films have also left a strong mark at the box office.

Apart from Ajay and Akshay, Golmaal 5 stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi. The film marks the comeback of Sharman to the franchise. He was only a part of the first Golmaal. Meanwhile, when it comes to the female lead, the movie reportedly stars Priyamani in a pivotal role.