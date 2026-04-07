Ajay Devgn's Character To Have No Romantic Angle In Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 Despite Priyamani's Presence: Report

No Love Story In Golmaal 5, Breaks Franchise Trend | Photo Via YouTube

Director Rohit Shetty's Golmaal remains one of Bollywood’s biggest, funniest and most loved franchises. On March 14, on the occasion of Shetty's birthday, the filming of Golmaal 5 officially began, with Akshay Kumar joining the cast and Sharman Joshi returning to the franchise for the first time since Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) after missing the subsequent instalments.

No Romantic Angle In Golmaal 5

Amid this, reports suggest that for the first time, Golmaal 5 will not feature any romantic angle for Ajay's lead character or the other male actors. According to Variety India, although Priyamani is part of the film, she will not have any romantic track with Ajay or anyone else in the cast. This marks the first time a Golmaal film will have no romantic angle for its leading man, breaking a long-standing franchise tradition.

Earlier, the previous instalments consistently featured a female lead paired opposite Devgn. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) starred Rimi Sen, while Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. The last instalment, Golmaal Again (2017), had Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

Rohit, who shared the behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram handle wrote, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

Deepika Padukone In Golmaal 5?

Recent reports also state that Deepika Padukone will be seen in Golmaal 5. The actress reportedly has a cameo and will reprise her character of Inspector Shakti Shetty, which she previously portrayed in Singham Again.

Always Bollywood shared a post about Deepika's casting in the film and also revealed that her character will appear in the climax, capturing Akshay Kumar's character with the help of Ajay Devgn and the other actors. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.