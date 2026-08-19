Golmaal 5: Talkie Portion Shoot Of Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar Satrrer Reportedly Wrapped Up, Only Two Songs Left |

Sources from Golmaal 5 say that the talkie portion of this eagerly-awaited comedy is reportedly complete. Two songs featuring the star cast, including the title track, remain to be shot over the next month or so. Sharman Joshi featured mostly in the Ooty schedule that was recently concluded.

Incidentally though, Golmaal 5 has a mammoth cast including Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman and Akshay Kumar, it is creditable how smoothly things flowed on set. Apparently, director Rohit Shetty has a very young, zestful and efficient team of assistant directors.

The stars on set are extremely happy interacting with Shetty’s team who speak less, move quietly like robots and who have answers to all the questions an actor may ask. Each and every actor felt happy and at peace on set though it was such a superstar-heavy place. Clearly, this goes to show that Shetty has handpicked his directorial team and also taught them how to stay friendly but never allow room for familiarity.

Like Shetty, his team too is a bunch of people who speak less and work more. Kudos to the behind-the-scenes guys at Golmaal 5.