Uorfi Javed Takes A Dig At Shalini Passi Over Mallika Sherawat's 'Fake' Branded Dress Row In The Traitors 2? Questions Contestants' Focus

Uorfi Javed Takes A Dig At Shalini Passi Over Mallika Sherawat's 'Fake' Branded Dress Row In The Traitors 2 |

Uorfi Javed took to social media to take a dig at the contestants of The Traitors Season 2. She sarcastically called them out for discussing whether Mallika Sherawat's Dolce dress was "fake" instead of focusing on finding out who the traitor is. She had earlier shared a video of Shalini Passi discussing Mallika's dress, while writing, "@Shalini.passi knows her Dolce! Mallika it's done bro."

Uorfi later shared a video on her Instagram Story, sarcastically saying, "Ab ye show ye nahi reh gaya hai ki asli traitor kaun hai, ab ye show reh gaya hai ki Mallika Sherawat ne nakli Dolce pehna hai ki asli Dolce pehna hai."

She further added, "End tak jo finale mein jayega uske ye pata lagana hoga ki ye asli Dolce hai, baki traitor wraitor to pakadte rahenge. Who gives s*** about Traitors."

In a deleted scene from The Traitors Season 2, Mallika Sherawat was seen flaunting her green outfit and asking the other contestants, “Meri Dolce ki outfit kaisi lagi?” However, Shalini Passi later questioned whether the dress was actually from Dolce & Gabbana. While speaking to fellow contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana and Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini claimed that she noticed the brand while Mallika was adjusting her microphone. She said, “While adjusting her mic, I saw the brand. It is not Dolce. She is lying.”

Shalini also claimed that she had been wearing branded and customised clothes since she was 17 or 18, suggesting that she could recognise designer pieces. She further alleged that Mallika had previously lied about wearing an Elie Saab outfit and said she would send the other contestants pictures of the green dress for comparison. The conversation eventually shifted from the fashion controversy to the game, with the contestants discussing whether Mallika could actually be the Traitor.

The new episodes of Traitors India Season 2 are released every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video. The season premiered on August 13, 2026, with the first three episodes dropping together.