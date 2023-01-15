'Go spit it first': Sonu Sood schools man at tea shop for chewing gutkha; video goes viral

Screengrabs from the video of Sonu Sood schooling a man for consuming Gutkha. |

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood is well-known for his philanthropic work. The actor has established himself as messiah of poor after he helped migrant workers to reach their hometowns during the lockdown and continues to help underprivileged people for education and medical treatment. However, a new avatar of Sonu Sood was witnessed by netizens after a video of him went viral recently.

"Don't eat Gutkha, brothers...": Sonu Sood

In this video, Sonu Sood is seen interacting with people at a tea shop. The location of this interaction, however, is unknown.

When Sonu Sood asked the men about what they do for living, he figured that one of them was chewing something.

"Are you chewing Gutkha?" the actor asked. The man embarrassed by the question accepted that he was having Gutkha.

"Go spit it out first," said the actor. As the man walked away to throw away the Gutkha he was chewing, the actor sarcastically asked him not to run away.

When the man returned after spitting it out, Sonu Sood very affectionately told him not to consume Gutkha as it is harmful for his health. Sood also asked the adjacent Paan-shop owner not to give Gutkha to the man.

"He has family, please don't him Gutkha the next time he asks," the Dabangg actor his heard saying in the video.

Watch the entire interaction here:

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sonu Sood said: "Don't eat Gutka brothers, sacrifice it for your family."

Actor had recently faced backlash over train video

Sood had recently faced backlash from netizens and government authorities after he posted videos of himself travelling on the footboard of a train. The actor, however, apologised for the stunt.

After the Mumbai Railway Police as well as the Northern Railway pulled up Sonu for his video, the actor responded to it on Twitter.

He wrote, "I apologise. I just sat there to feel the plight of those lakhs of poor people who spend their lives on the doors of such trains. Thank you for this message and for making the railway facilities better."