'Chanting Selena Gomez In Front Of Justin Bieber': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Stuns Fans By Calling Akanksha Choudhary's Name In An Event- Watch VIDEO

splitsvilla 16 |

What Yogesh Rawat did to Akanksha Choudhary in Splitsvilla 16 has been widely perceived as cheating by viewers, but technically, it may not be so. He still had unresolved feelings for his ex, Ruru Thakur, and shifted his focus toward her after her wildcard entry into the show. However, it seems that wherever Yogesh goes now, Akanksha’s name continues to follow him. A recent incident further proves just that.

Yogesh recently attended an event with Sorab Bedi, where fans began chanting Akanksha Choudhary’s name upon seeing him. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was Yogesh himself joining in, taking the mic from Sorab and repeating Akanksha’s name.

As the video went viral on social media, users flooded the comments section. One wrote, "His whole identity is ‘Akanksha’ now," while another commented, "Her crazeee even without being present." A fan even compared the moment to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, saying, "It's literally giving people chanting Selena Selena in front of Justin."

Others also called out those who had previously dismissed Akanksha’s popularity as PR-driven, with one user asking, "Pr kehne wale log kaha hai abb bolo?"

In Splitsvilla 16, Yogesh Rawat found himself at the center of controversy after his equation with Akanksha Choudhary took a sudden turn. While the two were initially seen building a connection, Yogesh later distanced himself and shifted his focus to his ex, Ruru Thakur, following her wildcard entry into the show. This move did not sit well with viewers, who accused him of leading Akanksha on and labeled his actions as unfair. Social media was flooded with criticism, with many calling out his behavior and questioning his intentions, ultimately leading to significant backlash against him.

Akanksha previously secretly revealed in an interview that Yogesh and Ruru has not won the show. Let us further wait for the finale episode to release to know what happens ahead. Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air three days a week- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.