'Give Actor Sharad Kapoor The Work He Deserves': AICWA's Appeal To Bollywood Filmmakers

Sharad Kapoor seeks fresh acting opportunities and support from the Indian film industry as AICWA backs his return to work | X

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: After a recent video of Josh actor Sharad Kapoor moved people, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has made a heartfelt appeal to Bollywood and Indian cinema to give him the work he deserves.

Suresh Shyamla Gupta, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, shared a video urging leading filmmakers and celebrities to give Sharad work and support him.

AICWA Appeals To Film Industry

Shedding light on the unpredictable nature of the business, he said in the video, "He is only 50 years old. Today he needs us. And a black truth is that you will get one job in the industry today and another job after 10 days or after 1 year or after 2 years or not. This is the biggest black truth. There is no guarantee of work, nor is there a guarantee of life for the safety of the industry. That's why everyone should support Sharad Kapoor. Because today he really needs us, and you must have seen this situation in the industry many times."

"Many times, actors and workers are coming forward because the industry is in a very bad situation. There is very little work, and their future is also in great danger because how long will they get work? At what age will they get work? There is always a big question. That's why we should help Sharad Kapoor. This is what is going on in our industry today. So today we have to stand with him," Suresh went on to add.

Sharad Appeals For Work And Support

Recently, a video of Sharad handing over his beloved dogs to an NGO for care because his health was not keeping well surfaced on social media.

After the video went viral, actor Jaya Bhattacharya visited Sharad. She also shared a video on her Instagram in which he appealed to CINTAA for some good work.

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“I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again," Sharad said in the video.

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(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)