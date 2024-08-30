Girl With MC Stan In Viral Photo Is Not His Girlfriend Anam Sheikh; Here's The Truth Amid Rapper's Breakup (EXCLUSIVE)

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan has confirmed his breakup with longtime girlfriend Anam Sheikh, also known as Buba. Stan has never revealed the identity of his girlfriend and maintained the secrecy of his personal life. However, many media portals and social media pages shared a picture of Anam, right before he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, which is now again going viral on the internet after he announced his breakup.

We exclusively had a fact check on the viral picture and it turned out to be false. The girl in the picture is fitness coach and model Aradhana Shedge Hindlekar, and not Anam. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Aradhana spoke about how she has been facing trouble because of the viral picture with MC, as everyone considers her Anam. She said, “I want to tell the truth to everyone that I am not his girlfriend, and I am not Aman Sheikh.”

She also went on to reveal the details of the viral picture and how it caught the media's attention. “I just did one song Hosh Mai Aa shoot with him for his album before Bigg Boss and I clicked this picture. Vo time par bhi jab MC Stan Bigg Boss me gaya tha tabhi bhi sabne ye vala picture use kiya tha aur mujhe uski girlfriend bataya tha tabse yehi viral ho rha hai sab jage," she stated.

Aradhana even took to social media and shared some posts on her stories used by media pages, clarifying that it was not her. She wrote, “Please, social media platforms, stop all this bullshit, I’m not his girlfriend or anything, or else I have to take legal action on all the pages. #CYBERCRIME”

MC made the announcement of his breakup with Buba with a cryptic post on his social media account. He shared his relationship status and wrote, "I am single," which has caught the attention of his fans and followers. As soon as he announced the news, many fans flooded him with messages on social media.