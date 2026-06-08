Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Avinash Tiwary & Medha Shankar's Film Online?

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 |

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Prasshant Jha. The film was released in theatres on April 24, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in the lead roles. The first part of the film was released in 2019, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. It was released in theatres on October 9, 2020, and directly on OTT.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2: OTT streaming details

The film is now streaming on ZEE5. Ginny Weds Sunny explores themes of Arranged vs. Love Marriage, Parental Meddling, Reclaiming your ex, self-discovery, and ambition. The film is written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. It is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 storyline

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy featuring two individuals with contrasting personalities who hastily enter an arranged marriage while concealing their real identities and occupations. Once the truths are uncovered immediately after the wedding, they encounter significant issues and opt to part ways—but Sunny resolves to battle to reclaim her.

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Cast and characters

The film features Avinash Tiwary as Shivansh "Sunny" Chaturvedi, Medha Shankr as Geetanjali "Ginny" Goenka, Sudhir Pandey as Ram Sewak, Lillete Dubey as Neelu, Govind Namdev as Ayodhya Prakash, Gopi Bhalla as Sugriv uncle, Rohit Chaudhary as Rudranarayan D'Costa, Nayani Dixit as Sarika, Vishwanath Chatterjee as Purshram aka Pintu, and Preetika Pahwa as Sukriti, among others.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 FAQs:

Where to watch Ginny Weds Sunny 2?

The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Who plays the lead roles in Ginny Weds Sunny 2?

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in the lead roles.

When was Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 released in theatres?

The film was released in theatres on April 24, 2026.