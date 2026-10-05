Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Param Singh Recalls Being Rejected For Not Having Social Media; 'Unhone Mujhe Consider Hi Nahi Kiya' - FPJ Exclusive

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Param Singh Recalls Being Rejected For Not Having Instagram; 'Unhone Mujhe Consider Hi Nahi Kiya' - FPJ Exclusive |

Television actor Param Singh has ventured into the web space with his upcoming show Perfect Birthday. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Param opened up about the changing dynamics of casting in the entertainment industry and revealed how he was once rejected from a project simply because he did not have an Instagram account. Reflecting on the incident, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said that while acting is an art, getting work in the industry has increasingly become a “business”. He also called it “unfortunate” that an actor’s social media following is sometimes considered before their suitability for a role.

Speaking about the ongoing debate around casting influencers and content creators over trained actors, Param told FPJ, “Haan bilkul, mujhe aisa lagta hai log aajkal Instagram mangte hain. Pehle audition mangte hain, phir Instagram mangte hain.” He recalled that he had stayed away from Instagram for nearly five to six years before creating an account again around two to three years ago.

Revealing the reason behind his return to the platform, Param recalled a personal experience where his lack of an Instagram account cost him a project. “Maine isliye banaya kyunki kisi ne mera Instagram manga. Toh mere manager ne kaha, ‘Woh Insta pe nahi hai.’ Mera woh project hi nahi hua, unhone mujhe consider hi nahi kiya,” he said.

Param explained that while he understands the importance of social media and also acknowledges that it has created employment opportunities for many people, he disagrees with casting decisions being based solely on an actor’s follower count. Calling the practice “stupidity”, he questioned how someone’s popularity on social media could determine whether they are right for a particular character.

“Aap kaise kisi ke followers ke basis pe use cast kar rahe ho?” Param asked, clarifying that he was specifically referring to an actor’s follower count and not their acting ability. Giving an example, he said that if a casting team has two actors for the same role, one with one million followers and another with just 100 followers, they might choose the former because they can reach a larger audience, even if the latter is better suited to the character. “Woh wrong hai, woh stupidity hai,” he added.

Param also reflected on what it takes to survive and find work in the entertainment industry. According to the actor, talent remains essential, but it is not the only factor that determines an actor’s opportunities. He said, “Main kisi bhi aspiring actor ko kehna chahunga ki ye business hai, bilkul bhi mat sochna ki ye art hai.” He further noted that along with talent, actors also need a certain amount of luck, networking and a social media presence to get work today.

Perfect Birthday is a slice-of-life drama that explores everyday relationships and emotions, with Param Singh playing a character that made him reflect on fatherhood. The episodes of the series are available to watch on YouTube on the Alright channel.