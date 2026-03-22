'Ghatiya, Third-Class': Pakistani Family Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' Outside UK Theatre After Praising Part 1 - VIDEO

A video featuring a Pakistani family reacting to Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral on social media, drawing attention for their sharp criticism of the film after watching it at a theatre in the UK.

In the clip, the family is seen exiting the cinema and sharing what they described as their “honest” review. Expressing disappointment, one man says, “Third-class. Meri life mein aisi third-class film nahi dekhi maine,” while another woman adds, “Ghatiya aur third-class se worst koi word hai na toh woh iss movie ke liye hai.” Others in the group can be heard calling the film “bakwaas” and a “fail.”

The video also shows some members of the group chanting “Major Iqbal, Zindabad,” and “Pakistani Zindabad” outside the theatre.

A Pakistani family went to watch Dhurandhar 2 after being tricked by brilliant Dhurandhar 1, and they didn’t like it pic.twitter.com/112rE2FoY0 — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) March 21, 2026

The family also pointed out that they missed actor Akshaye Khanna in the sequel, who played the character Rahman Dakait in the first film.

Interestingly, this comes months after the same family had praised the first instalment of the franchise, Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025. In an earlier video that has resurfaced alongside the latest one, they had called the first part a “must-watch,” making their contrasting reaction to the sequel even more noticeable.

Their review in Dhurandhar Part 1 pic.twitter.com/nAwJls3xWO — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) March 21, 2026

Starring Ranveer in the lead, Dhurandhar 2 has been making headlines since its release, not just for its box office performance but also for sparking conversations across borders.

While the film has not been officially released in Pakistan due to a ban, several videos have surfaced online showing people in the country watching pirated versions at home.

Meanwhile, in India, the film earned Rs 339.27 crore within three days of its release. It entered the Rs 500 crore club worldwide as its historic box office run continues.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, as he rises within the criminal underworld. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, the film’s gripping narrative and high-octane action have clearly struck a chord with audiences.