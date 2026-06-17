'Get A Good Editor': Badshah's Hilarious Dig At Samay Raina As India's Got Latent Season 2 Is Announced Goes Viral

Badshah's Hilarious Dig At Samay Raina As India's Got Latent Season 2 Is Announced Goes Viral |

Netflix has officially announced the return of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent with Season 2, promising a bigger and better edition of the controversial reality show. While teasing the new season, the streaming giant urged viewers to drop "nimbu mirch" in the comments section to ward off any "nazar," a cheeky reference to the controversy that surrounded the show's first season. Joining in on the fun, singer Badshah took a playful dig at both Samay and Netflix with his witty reaction to the announcement.

Netflix shared a joint post with Samay, captioning it, "Drop (lemon chilli emoji) in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it." Fans quickly flooded the comments section with lemon and chilli emojis, joining in on the joke. However, it was Badshah's comment that stole the spotlight. Taking a hilarious swipe at the show, the singer wrote, "Get a good editor," seemingly referencing the controversy that erupted after the first season.

Several users also joined the banter. One commented, @ranveerallahbadia Brother, you literally need to gift a nimbu-mirchi to @maisamayhoon," while others continued the light-hearted exchange in the comments section. Adding to the fun, Samay later shared a photo of himself posing with a "neembu mirchi," proving that he was fully embracing the joke surrounding the show's much-anticipated comeback.

When Is India's Got Latent Season 2 Releasing?

While Netflix has officially confirmed that India's Got Latent Season 2 is on the way, the streaming platform is yet to announce an exact premiere date. Earlier this month, Samay Raina revealed that shooting for the new season had already begun, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the show's return. Several fan theories had claimed that the season would premiere on June 14, but no official confirmation regarding the release date has been made so far.

India got latent season 2 first episode samay invited Alia Bhatt pic.twitter.com/lwo3JmcvCT — Neha Singhal Trader (@nsinghal211) May 19, 2026

Which Celebrities Are Expected To Appear?

Although Netflix and Samay have kept the guest lineup under wraps, several names have already generated buzz online. RJ Mahvash has publicly confirmed that she will be appearing on the show after receiving an invitation from Samay. Meanwhile, leaked photos from the sets recently sparked speculation that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari could feature as celebrity guests while promoting their upcoming film Alpha. However, the makers are yet to officially reveal the complete list of guests and panelists for the new season.