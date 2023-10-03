Gauri Khan Hides Face, Refuses To Pose For Paps As She Steps Out With Suhana & AbRam In Mumbai (WATCH)

Gauri Khan Hides Face, Refuses To Pose For Paps | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 3). However, she was seen hiding her face and she refused to pose for paparazzi. Several pictures and videos of Gauri have surfaced on social media.

Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan and younger son Abram Khan were also spotted outside Javaphile cafe in Bandra.

In one of the videos, Gauri is seen stepping inside her luxury car. Before that, soon after she came out of the cafe, Gauri tried to hide her face behind her red handbag.

Gauri was seen wearing a printed black oversized t-shirt and black pants. She wore sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun. Take a look at the video here:

Well, this is not the first time Gauri tried to hide her face in front of shutterbugs. In August 2023, she was seen exiting a restaurant with Suhana, however, she hid her face while making her way towards the car.

The video also shows Suhana holding AbRam's hand as they headed towards their car. She is seen wearing a grey printed bodycon dress.

Gauri, Suhana and AbRam were last seen together at Ambanis' Ganpati celebration. They had come along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauri produced Shah Rukh's blockbuster film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the big screens on September 7 and it broke several box office records. Within less than a month, Jawan earned over Rs 1000 crore globally. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country.

