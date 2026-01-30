Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Reacts To Their Divorce Rumours: 'We Have An Age Difference And...'

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, reacted to reports doing the rounds about their rumoured separation. For those unversed, Akanksha had shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story which led fans to speculate that the couple might be heading for a divorce.

However, in a recent interview, Akanksha clarified that there is no trouble between her and Gaurav and slammed the reports.

"There is absolutely no trouble in our marriage, and the post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I am not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. The post was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion," Akanksha told Bombay Times.

It is to be noted that soon after Akanksha shared the cryptic note, she found herself facing online trolling, with several users linking her post to ongoing social media chatter around Gaurav’s desire to become a father and her decision to not opt for motherhood.

Addressing the backlash, she responded, "I am the troll queen at the moment! I have always been open about this subject. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. We have an age difference, and he is mature enough to understand my point of view. I have clearly said that I don’t see myself choosing motherhood. It’s a personal choice and I don’t feel the need to justify it to anyone."

She added that the negativity is largely confined to the online space. "Outside social media, I’ve never met anyone who has told me I’m wrong or questioned my choices."

Akanksha has appeared in popular shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.

Gaurav and Akanksha married in 2016 after dating for sometime. Reportedly, they met at an audition and fell in love.