Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Are Getting A Divorce! Actress Reveals On Netflix's Lock Upp: 'We Have Been Living Separately For A Year'- VIDEO

Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Are Getting A Divorce! |

A shocking revelation was made on Netflix's Lock Upp as contestant Akanksha Chamola opened up about her personal life during the show's introduction round. As part of the 'Expose' card task, contestants were asked to reveal a secret either about themselves or their fellow inmates. Akanksha was given the option to choose between herself and her cellmates, Shreya Kalra and Shresta Iyer. She decided to reveal her own secret.

Making the emotional revelation, Akanksha said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce," leaving the housemates stunned. She further shared, "We have been living separately for the last one year and it has not been public. But now..." before breaking down emotionally. "So, that's my secret," she added.

Expressing concern, Shreya asked Akanksha if she was okay, to which the actress replied, "Yes, I am okay." Akanksha went on to clarify that the decision to part ways was mutual and that she and Gaurav Khanna had been discussing it for the past year. "It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting over this for the last one year," she said.

She further explained that there is no bitterness between them and that they continue to remain cordial. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We both don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures and unfortunately, it's not with each other," Akanksha shared.

Akanksha Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are getting divorced. This is totally unexpected. Even their families didn't know about it. 💔#GauravKhanna #LockUppS2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/wr7hKDxoTz — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 27, 2026

When host Riteish Deshmukh asked whether the issues began during her stint on Bigg Boss, Akanksha confirmed it. She also revealed that their families had hoped that living separately for some time would help mend their relationship. However, things did not improve. "As a couple, as a married couple, woh wala feel nahi aa raha tha," she said.

Akanksha further stated that several members of their extended family were unaware of the separation and would be equally shocked by the news of their divorce.