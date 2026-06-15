Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral FINALLY Reacts To Reports Of Doing Proxy Stunt For Gaurav Khanna Amid Elimination Buzz

Harsh Gujral Reacts To Reports Of Doing Proxy Stunt For Gaurav Khanna Amid Elimination Buzz |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere soon, but even before its release, social media has been buzzing with rumours about eliminations and behind-the-scenes developments. One such claim suggested that Harsh Gujral performed a "proxy stunt" on behalf of Gaurav Khanna. However, Harsh himself dismissed the speculation with a witty response.

According to Reality Scoop, "Harsh Gujral perfomrd a proxy stunt on behalf of Gaurav Khanna but failed to complete it." Reacting to the claim, Harsh took to the comments section and wrote, "Bhai mai apne karlu pehle," seemingly denying reports that he performed a proxy stunt for Gaurav.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Is Gaurav Khanna Eliminated?

Several reports have also claimed that Gaurav Khanna has been eliminated from the show. According to the rumours, the actor is expected to exit in Week 7 after reportedly facing Karan Wahi in a stunt-based challenge.

As per the circulating reports, Week 1 will have no elimination, followed by Orry's reported eviction in Week 2. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his exit. Week 3 is also said to be a non-elimination week. Thereafter, Avika Gor is reportedly eliminated after competing against Rubina Dilaik and Karan Wahi.Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks the return of Colors TV's popular stunt-based reality show after a year-long break. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and produced by Banijay Asia, the season features 12 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Orry, Avika Gor and others, competing in high-risk challenges under the theme 'Darr Ka Naya Daur'.

Reports further claim that Vishal Aditya Singh exits the show in Week 5 due to a medical emergency rather than a stunt-related loss. Week 6 is said to witness Shagun Sharma's elimination after a challenge against Harsh Gujral. It is important to note that none of these eliminations have been officially confirmed by the makers of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks the return of Colors TV's popular stunt-based reality show after a year-long break. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and produced by Banijay Asia, the season features 12 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Orry, Avika Gor and others, competing in high-risk challenges under the theme 'Darr Ka Naya Daur'.