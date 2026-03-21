Gauahar Khan Wishes Nagma Mirajkar 'Eid Mubarak' Amid Breakup Rumours With Bigg Boss 19's Awez Darbar

Gauahar Khan Wishes Nagma Mirajkar 'Eid Mubarak' |

Rumours have been circulating about Bigg Boss 19 fame couple Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar allegedly breaking up. Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Awez’s sister-in-law, Gauahar Khan, appears to have maintained cordial ties with Nagma. In Nagma’s recent Eid post, Gauahar was seen commenting, wishing the content creator "Eid Mubarak."

Nagma Mirajkar shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen getting ready for Eid. The clip begins with her wearing bangles, followed by earrings and kajal, before she completes her look with a dupatta, styled with a pink and orange sharara. Nagma also wished her fans "Eid Mubarak."

Gauahar Khan wishes Nagma Mirajkar |

Gauahar Khan took to the comments section to extend her wishes, writing "Eid Mubarak" along with two red heart emojis. However, Nagma did not respond to her message. Despite the ongoing speculation around Nagma and Awez Darbar, Gauahar’s gesture suggests she continues to remain cordial with her.

Well, this is not the first time Gauahar has commented amid the breakup rumours between Awez and Nagma. She had previously reacted to one of Nagma’s posts, where the latter was seen flaunting herself in a peach dress. Nagma captioned the post, "deewana deewana duniya kehne lage." Responding to it, Gauahar commented, "PYAARI." To this, a fan joked, "@gauaharkhan complete karo pyari samjh gayi." Another wrote, "@gauaharkhan kai ki pyaari, ab nahi bolegi apne dewar k liye kuch."

Recently, Nagma was seen missing from Awez’s birthday party, adding fuel to the breakup rumours. Moreover, Awez’s cryptic birthday post caption seemed to hint at her absence. He wrote, "Thank you so much to everyone who came for my birthday, it really means a lot. Aur jo nahi aa paye, it’s okay… I understand, kabhi kabhi ho jata hai. Next time pakka milenge. Love you all."

Later, when Awez was interviewed and asked what gift Nagma gave him, he wittily dodged the question, saying, "Iske baare mein hum log achhe se baith ke pyaar se baat karenge, kyunki bahut saari baatein hain, bataunga aapko." So far, neither of them has officially confirmed the breakup, and the reason behind the alleged split also remains unknown.