'Bahut Saari Baatein Hain...': Awez Darbar Addresses Breakup Rumours With Nagma Mirajkar In VIRAL Video- Watch

Awez Darbar Addresses Breakup Rumours With Nagma Mirajkar In VIRAL Video |

A video of Awez Darbar addressing his alleged breakup with Nagma Mirajkar is going viral on social media. In the clip, the reporter asks Awez about his current relationship status and whether there is any truth to the breakup rumours. His responses seem to hint at the ongoing speculation without offering a direct confirmation.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Awez was asked about his marriage plans and when he intends to tie the knot. Smartly dodging the question, he said, “Upar wale ki dua hogi to kal ke kal ho jayega... jab tak wo nahi chahega tab tak nahi hoga.” He further refrained from commenting, adding, “Maine jab bhi kuch bola hai wo hua nahi hai.”

When questioned about what Nagma gifted him on his 33rd birthday, Awez smiled and replied, “Iske baare mein hum log achhe se baith ke pyaar se baat karenge, kyunki bahut saari baatein hain, bataunga aapko.” His vague answers have only added fuel to the ongoing rumours, leaving fans wondering if this is an indirect confirmation of their split.

Amid the speculation, Gauahar Khan appears to be showing support for Nagma. She recently commented “PYAARI” on Nagma’s latest post. However, neither Nagma nor Awez has officially addressed the breakup rumours or clarified why she was absent from his birthday celebration.

Why Did Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar Break Up?

There is no official confirmation regarding the reason behind their alleged breakup. However, fans speculate that differences over commitment could be a factor, with rumours suggesting that Awez may not be ready to settle down yet. The breakup buzz intensified after Nagma skipped his birthday party. The couple had earlier gone public with their relationship on Bigg Boss 19 and had even spoken about marriage plans after the show.

As of now, the situation remains unclear, with both Awez and Nagma choosing to stay silent on the matter.