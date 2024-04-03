'Garmi Nahi Lagti?' Ranveer Singh Trolled For Wearing Heavy Coat In Soaring Mumbai Heat, Netizens Point At Mask 'Under' His Nose

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was spotted after a long time at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, but he failed to impress netizens with his 'extra' airport look. The actor had his entire face and body covered barring his nose, and was trolled brutally for layering up in the soaring Mumbai heat.

Ranveer was papped at the airport wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt with matching pants, and a long black padded coat. And if that wasn't enough he also wore a cap and covered his face with sunglasses and a mask.

As soon as his video surfaced on the internet, netizens trolled him wondering what was the need to wear the layered outfit at a time when temperatures are skyrocketing in the city. "Mumbai ki Garmi mein long coat with High neck pullover..Himmat hai," a user commented, while another asked, "Bhai in celebrity logo ko ese kapdo me garmi nhi lagti kya?"

Netizens pointed out how Ranveer's mask made no sense as it did not even cover the actor's nose. "Wtf is that chin diaper? Like why even wear it if you going to keep it under your nose," a netizen asked, and other stated, "Nose out of the mask which is so senseless."

Ranveer did not stop to pose for the paps and was instead seen quickly rushing inside the airport. His fans also wondered if the actor was keeping his Don 3 look under wraps.

Read Also Ranveer Singh Returns Home In ₹3 Crore Swanky Car Post Ambani Bash

On the work front, Ranveer is set to reprise the iconic role of 'Don', played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the past, in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial, Don 3. The film will see Kiara Advani play the female lead opposite Ranveer.

Besides, he also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which is touted to be the ultimate film in the cop universe, also featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others.