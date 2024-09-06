 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGanesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)

Dressed in a stunning ethnic suit, Ankita looked every bit the diva as she performed the Ganpati puja with grace and devotion

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Ankita Lokhande |

The preparation of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun. Actress Ankita Lokhande welcomed Ganpati Bappa at home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ankita and her mother were spotted visiting pandals in search of the perfect Ganesha idol. The mother-daughter finally took home Ganpati Bappa as they dwelled into the festive fervour.

A video went viral on the internet on Friday, Sep 6, showing them bringing home the idol of Lord Ganesha by chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. The actress donned an ethnic maroon outfit. She has captured the attention of fans and media alike with her grand celebration.

Ankita welcomed Lord Ganesha in traditional style as she performed the puja before taking the idol home. Dressed in a stunning ethnic suit, Ankita looked every bit the diva as she performed the Ganpati puja with grace and devotion.

Her outfit, a beautifully embroidered ensemble, combined elegance with the vibrant colors of the festival. As soon as the video went viral on the internet netizens showered their blessings and wishes to the actress in the comments.

FPJ Shorts
National Conference In New Delhi Highlights Digital Solutions For Universal Healthcare; U-Win App, AI Integration Among Key Initiatives
National Conference In New Delhi Highlights Digital Solutions For Universal Healthcare; U-Win App, AI Integration Among Key Initiatives
Uttar Pradesh Achieves 'Top Achiever' Status In Business Reforms Action Plan 2022
Uttar Pradesh Achieves 'Top Achiever' Status In Business Reforms Action Plan 2022
Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Viral Marriage Video
Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Viral Marriage Video
Uttar Pradesh: Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi Faces Severe AC Failure Mid-Flight, Passengers Endure Heat; 3 Women Fall Ill
Uttar Pradesh: Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi Faces Severe AC Failure Mid-Flight, Passengers Endure Heat; 3 Women Fall Ill
Read Also
'Mommy & Daddy Are In Love': Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Welcome Their Little 'Daughter' Home...
article-image

On the work front, Ankita will be next seen in her upcoming project Amrapali. She is grateful for getting the opportunity to play the celebrated royal dancer, who later followed Buddha’s teachings and became arahant.

The series will be directed by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, and produced by Legend Studios. The poster of her as Amarpali has already created a buzz among fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mammootty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Megastar On OTT

Mammootty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Megastar On OTT

Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's...

Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's...

Amar Kaushik REACTS To Poster Comparisons Between Stree 2 & Stranger Things: 'We Did Not Realise It'

Amar Kaushik REACTS To Poster Comparisons Between Stree 2 & Stranger Things: 'We Did Not Realise It'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)

Radhika Apte Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies & Series Of Actress On OTT

Radhika Apte Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies & Series Of Actress On OTT