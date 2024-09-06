Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)

Ankita Lokhande |

The preparation of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun. Actress Ankita Lokhande welcomed Ganpati Bappa at home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ankita and her mother were spotted visiting pandals in search of the perfect Ganesha idol. The mother-daughter finally took home Ganpati Bappa as they dwelled into the festive fervour.

A video went viral on the internet on Friday, Sep 6, showing them bringing home the idol of Lord Ganesha by chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. The actress donned an ethnic maroon outfit. She has captured the attention of fans and media alike with her grand celebration.

Ankita welcomed Lord Ganesha in traditional style as she performed the puja before taking the idol home. Dressed in a stunning ethnic suit, Ankita looked every bit the diva as she performed the Ganpati puja with grace and devotion.

Her outfit, a beautifully embroidered ensemble, combined elegance with the vibrant colors of the festival. As soon as the video went viral on the internet netizens showered their blessings and wishes to the actress in the comments.

On the work front, Ankita will be next seen in her upcoming project Amrapali. She is grateful for getting the opportunity to play the celebrated royal dancer, who later followed Buddha’s teachings and became arahant.

The series will be directed by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, and produced by Legend Studios. The poster of her as Amarpali has already created a buzz among fans.