'Game of Thrones' star Jack Gleeson marries girlfriend Roisin O'Mahony

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
'Game of Thrones' star Jack Gleeson tied the knot with his girlfriend, Roisin O'Mahony, in a small ceremony in Ireland.

On Twitter on Monday, Parish priest Father Pasty Lynch shared photos from the intimate wedding at Glenn Church, reports independent.co.uk.

In the caption, he described the nuptials as a "very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony".

For the occasion, the 30-year-old actor wore gray dress trousers, a green button down shirt and a pair of brown loafers, while the bride could be seen with a pastel and multi-coloured dress.

The post also included one image that showed O'Mahony holding a pink bouquet in her hands and another picture of the duo in the church, with their wedding guests sitting in the background.

Speaking to The Irish Independent, Lynch said that while the couple had a "wonderful wedding, this was only "the pre-wedding ceremony", as a second one will be taking place later.

"The real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," he explained.

He went on to share more details about the ceremony, before acknowledging how important Ballinskelligs and the church is to Gleeson.

"Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal," he said. "Because of Ballinskelligs and The Glen it means so much to them, they were just delighted and there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning."

After expressing how "simple" and "content" everyone was at the nuptials, Lynch recalled how he first met Gleeson and praised him.

"Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they're just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he's that kind of person. There's nothing artificial," the priest added.

Gleeson tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, as he doesn't have any active social media accounts and has yet to have publicly discussed his wedding.

