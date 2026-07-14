'Galat Aurat Ko Hamesha Galat Mard Milega': Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Recalls Quran-Based Advice On Relationships

Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Talks About Relationships | Instagram

Sunanda Sharma is one of the most famous Punjabi singers. Her songs like Mummy Nu Pasand, Duji Vaar Pyar, Dilbar, Patake, and others have become chartbusters. Recently, during a podcast with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, she spoke about relationships, heartbreak, and more. While talking about whether she thinks there may be some issue with her or in her destiny when it comes to relationships, Sunanda recalled what a Muslim friend told her about what is written in the Quran.

Sunanda said, "Mera ek dost hai, Kashmir mein rehta hai, Faisal. Uski mujhe badi achchi baat batayi, jo baat maine kabhi nahi suni. Usne kaha Allah Pak ne Quran mein ek baat likhi hai. Maine kaha, 'Kya likha kya?' Woh kehta hai ki sahi aurton ke liye sahi mard bane hai aur sahi aurton ko hamesha sahi mard milte hai. Galat aurat ko hamesha galat mard milega (I have a friend named Faisal who lives in Kashmir. He told me something very interesting, something I'd never heard before. He said that Allah Almighty wrote something in the Quran. I said, 'What did he write?'. He says that the right men are made for the right women, and the right women always find the right men. The wrong woman will always find the wrong man)."

The singer explained that when she says 'galat aurat', it does not mean she is questioning the woman's character. Rather, it is about a person's flaws.

She said, "Maan le mere mein ek kami ho sakti hai ke main dhokha dene wala insaan hoon. Ho sakta hai mere mein kisi chiz ko leke kamina pun ho, toh main wahi insaan ko attract karunga jiske andar kamina pun hoga. Main usko attract nahi kar paungi jo dil ka bada saaf hoga. So, basically, aapke liye wahi insaan bana hai jaise ke aap hai aur eventually aap usko milenge (Suppose I have a flaw that makes me a deceptive person. I might have a shortcoming about something, so I'll attract someone who has that shortcoming. I won't be able to attract someone pure at heart. So, basically, the person made for you is the person you are, and eventually you'll meet him)."

Sunanda's above statement is going viral on social media.