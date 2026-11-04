'Gaining Recognition Here, Then Years Later Criticising...': Did Producer SKN Take A Dig At Radhika Apte Over Her Telugu Film Remarks?

SKN's Cryptic Dig Amid Radhika Apte's Telugu Cinema Row | Instagram

Telugu film producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu, popularly known as SKN, has seemingly weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding actress Radhika Apte's remarks about her experience in the Telugu film industry. The producer defended Telugu cinema and stressed the importance of respecting an industry that provides actors with opportunities and recognition.

SKN's Cryptic Dig Amid Radhika Apte's Telugu Cinema Row

SKN took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a strongly worded note without mentioning Radhika or any other actor by name.

"Accepting roles, working in South Indian cinema, gaining recognition and opportunities here, and then years later criticising the same industry, its stories and cultural traditions is becoming an unfortunate pattern," he wrote.

He further added that while every actor has the right to express an opinion, there is a difference between constructive criticism and selectively looking down upon an industry that welcomed them.

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'Respect The Industry That Respected You'

SKN also highlighted the cultural identity and storytelling traditions of Telugu and South Indian cinema, adding, "You cannot celebrate the opportunities and later disrespect the culture behind them."

Concluding his note, the producer wrote, "Constructive criticism is always welcome. Selective criticism and cultural superiority are not. Respect the industry that respected you."

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What Did Radhika Apte Say?

For the unversed, Radhika, who has worked in several South Indian films, recently spoke about an uncomfortable experience while working in a Telugu film during promotional interview with Zoom for her series Akka. Although she did not name the film, her description led several social media users to believe she was referring to Boyapati Srinu's 2014 film Legend, in which she starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The actress reportedly expressed her discomfort over certain scenes in the film, including her character's romantic involvement with a much older actor and the storyline involving a familial relationship.

Although SKN did not name Radhika, his post has sparked discussion amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her comments. The actress is yet to react to the debate or the producer's post.