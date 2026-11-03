'I Hated Everything About It': Radhika Apte Faces Backlash From Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Over Telugu Film Remarks

Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Slam Radhika Apte | YouTube

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans have been slamming actress Radhika Apte after a recent interview of hers went viral on social media. Apte has been a part of South films, and in an interview, she spoke about a Telugu movie that she did, and without naming it, she revealed that in the film, her character gets married to her Mama (maternal uncle).

Radhika Apte recalls challenging Telugu film

During an interview with Zoom, Radhika said, "There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my Mama (maternal uncle), in the film. It was the most challenging film, I hated everything about it."

Keerthy Suresh, who was also a part of the interview, clarified that it is a Tamil and Telugu thing where one can get married to an uncle. However, Radhika added, "But, also I had to romance a much older actor. It was a very patriarchal situation and place, and for me that was the toughest thing."

Netizens feel Radhika Apte is talking about Legend

In 2014, Radhika starred opposite Nandamuri in a Telugu film titled Legend, and NBK fans are slamming her on social media. One of the X users also shared an old interview of the actress in which she had said that she is very grateful to be a part of Legend.

A netizen tweeted, "The film in question is Legend (2014), starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. But if she had a problem with the storyline or romancing an older actor, wouldn't she have known about the script and the hero before signing the film? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Whenever people change colours, History will be right around the corner to slap it in their faces... (sic)."

"I am absolutely grateful to be a part of this film." - @radhika_apte about #Legend (2014), the first ever Blockbuster in her career. Whenever people change colours, History will be right around the corner to slap it in their faces... https://t.co/8hCQkPqpkJ — Balayya Trends (@NBKTrends) November 3, 2026

One more netizen tweeted, "Radhika Apte had no guts to speak against parched actor(adil hussain) did intimate scenes in movie who is much older to her, this movie had more drama than she claim for south scripts. She is blaming south actors old(bala krishna, rajani kanth),she actually got much decent roles (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Meanwhile, Radhika was recently seen in Netflix's series Akka, which also stars Keerthy.