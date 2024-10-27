Gaganachari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Gaganachari OTT Release Date | Trailer

Gaganachari is a science fiction film starring Gokul Suresh and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on June 21, 2024. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Gaganachari?

The dystopian film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "No promo, no warning. Earth wasn't even ready! But you can have a Close encounter with #gaganachari in Amazon Prime video Right now!"'

Plot

The film's plot is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic Kerala and revolves around three characters: Allen, Vaibhav, and Victor, a former military officer known for his alien-hunting skills. As they navigate a world overwhelmed by rising sea levels, they seek refuge on an isolated island in Victor's bunker. The story takes an intriguing turn when they encounter an alien that has come to Earth from an extraterrestrial planet.

Cast and production of Gaganachari

The cast of the film includes Gokul Suresh as Allen Jose, Anarkali Marikar as Alien Aliyamma, Aju Varghese as Vaibhav Vidyanathan, KB Ganesh Kumar as Victor Vasudevan, John Kaippali as Rage, Anantharaman Ajay as Documentary Host, Suresh Gopi as Maniyan Chittappan, Abraham Avangelin Joseph as voice for Rakhavan, and Mallika Sukumaran as voice of Alien Aliyamma, among others.

The Malayalam language film is written and directed by Arun Chandu and Siva Sai. It is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka Films and Krishand Film. Surjith S Pai has done the cinematography. Aravind Manmadhan has edited the film and Sankar Sharma has composed the music.