 Gaganachari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGaganachari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Gaganachari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Malayalam language film is written and directed by Arun Chandu and Siva Sai

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Gaganachari OTT Release Date | Trailer

Gaganachari is a science fiction film starring Gokul Suresh and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on June 21, 2024. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Gaganachari?

The dystopian film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "No promo, no warning. Earth wasn't even ready! But you can have a Close encounter with #gaganachari in Amazon Prime video Right now!"'

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Release Second List Of Candidates, Fields Milind Deora For High Profile Worli Seat
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Release Second List Of Candidates, Fields Milind Deora For High Profile Worli Seat
'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308
'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308
Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost In Love
Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost In Love
Tamil Nadu: Actor-Turned Politician Vijay Criticises 'Dravida Model' And Sectarian Politics
Tamil Nadu: Actor-Turned Politician Vijay Criticises 'Dravida Model' And Sectarian Politics

The film's plot is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic Kerala and revolves around three characters: Allen, Vaibhav, and Victor, a former military officer known for his alien-hunting skills. As they navigate a world overwhelmed by rising sea levels, they seek refuge on an isolated island in Victor's bunker. The story takes an intriguing turn when they encounter an alien that has come to Earth from an extraterrestrial planet.

Read Also
Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Gaganachari

The cast of the film includes Gokul Suresh as Allen Jose, Anarkali Marikar as Alien Aliyamma, Aju Varghese as Vaibhav Vidyanathan, KB Ganesh Kumar as Victor Vasudevan, John Kaippali as Rage, Anantharaman Ajay as Documentary Host, Suresh Gopi as Maniyan Chittappan, Abraham Avangelin Joseph as voice for Rakhavan, and Mallika Sukumaran as voice of Alien Aliyamma, among others.

The Malayalam language film is written and directed by Arun Chandu and Siva Sai. It is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka Films and Krishand Film. Surjith S Pai has done the cinematography. Aravind Manmadhan has edited the film and Sankar Sharma has composed the music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gaganachari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Gaganachari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost...

Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost...

Sophie Turner Passionately Kisses 'Angel Pie' Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson On His 30th Birthday

Sophie Turner Passionately Kisses 'Angel Pie' Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson On His 30th Birthday

Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To...

Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To...

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress...

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress...