Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's 25 Years: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Udit Narayan, Madhur Bhandarkar & Others Attend Celebration In Mumbai

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted arriving in Mumbai for the grand celebration marking 25 years of Gadar. The milestone event brought together actors, filmmakers and industry insiders to celebrate the legacy of one of Hindi cinema's most iconic films. The 25 year celebration even of film Gadar was held at J W Marriott at Juhu.

Ameesha Patel

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Sakeena in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, arrived at the event in a stunning cream-coloured ensemble. The actress headlined the celebration alongside her co-star Sunny Deol as the film completed 25 years since its release.

Sunny Deol

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Sunny Deol made a stylish appearance in a checkered shirt, jeans and a cap for the milestone celebration. The actor, who portrayed the iconic character of Tara Singh in Gadar, joined Ameesha Patel in cutting a cake to mark the film's 25th anniversary.

Udit Narayan

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Veteran singer Udit Narayan arrived at the celebration in an all-white ensemble. He shares a special connection with Gadar as he lent his voice to some of the film's most memorable tracks, including Udja Kale Kawan and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Rajat Bedi

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Actor Rajat Bedi was also spotted at the event in a black shirt and trousers. While he was not associated with Gadar, he is known for films such as International Khiladi, Koi... Mil Gaya and Partner.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar marked his presence at the star-studded celebration. The director is best known for acclaimed films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, Corporate and Fashion.

Gaurav Chopra

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Television actor Gaurav Chopra attended the 25-year celebration of the iconic film in Mumbai. He is known for his work in shows such as Uttaran, Aghori and reality show Bigg Boss.

Anil Sharma

Celebs celebrating 25 years of Gadar at J W Marriott juhu: Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Director Anil Sharma joined the cast and crew in celebrating the film's milestone anniversary. Sharma helmed the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and later directed its hugely successful sequel, Gadar 2.