Gadar 2 Records Highest Independence Day Box Office Collection In The History Of Indian Cinema

The much-anticipated film Gadar 2 has kicked off a storm at the box office and Sunny Deol has hammered down all previous records as the film has scripted history within just five days of its release. Gadar 2, which has wrecked havoc in theatres, has emerged to be the biggest ever Independence Day grosser in the history of Indian cinema.

Gadar 2 shows no signs of slowing down; instead, it is only gaining more frenzy as days pass by. The film, which has been on a rampage at the box office, has already minted over Rs 200 crore in India alone, and it is no hurry to let the buzz fizzle out.

August 11, Friday, was the biggest opening day of the year with four films clashing at the theatre, and Gadar 2 has clearly emerged to be the winner.

Gadar 2 scripts history on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday, Gadar 2 recorded a whopping Rs 55 crore, it's highest ever single-day collection till date.

And not just that, but with the staggering figure, the film has also emerged to have witnessed the biggest Independence Day haul in the history of Indian cinema.

The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in just five days has mounted to Rs 229 crore.

Gadar 2 has now become the second highest grosser of the year, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and if the current mania continues, then it would not be surprising if the Sunny Deol-starrer beats SRK's film too in the race.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 recorded the second highest opening of the year with Rs 40 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 43 crore on Saturday, Rs 51 crore on Sunday and Rs 38 crore on Monday.

Gadar 2 brought back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the silver screens after over two decades. And it also introduced two new faces -- Utkarsh Sharma as Tara Singh's son and Simrat Kaur, his love interest in Pakistan.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has also become the biggest film of both Sunny and Ameesha's careers.

