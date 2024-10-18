 Fukrey Fame Manjot Singh Regrets Losing Negative Role In Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore: 'Felt Bad When...'
Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Majnot Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput | Instagram

Actor Manjot Singh, known for his comic roles in films like Fukrey, Dream Girl 2, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and others, recently revealed that he was supposed to play a negative role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Chhichhore, and that he regrets missing out on the role.

Manjot stated that things did not work out at the last minute and he lost the chance of working with Sushant. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I felt bad when it didn’t work out. It was a good film; my role was not a comic one. That is the only film I regret losing.” He also shared that his character was supposed to be one of the students bullying Sushant.

The actor also spoke about stereotypes that he faced regarding comic roles and how he convinced filmmakers to offer him serious roles. He lauded singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh for showing that Sikh actors can excel in serious performances as well.

“It is not necessary to show Sikhs in a light-hearted or comic role, they can do serious roles as well. Diljit Dosanjh is a huge example for everyone,” he said.

Talking about Chhichhore, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles. The slice of life film was directed and written by Nitesh Tiwari, in association with Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Manjot was last seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. In the film, he played the role of a lawyer.

The film is co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

