From ‘Uttaran’ to ‘Naxalbari’: Tinaa Dattaa shares her incredible journey from TV to web

Tinaa Dattaa was just 18 years old when she started her acting journey with the popular television show Uttaran, which also made her a household name as Ichcha. And, since then there has been no looking back for the actress. And, now as she forays into the digital world, the actor says she is hungry to do more work and do good roles. With the Zee5 web series Naxalbari bringing in a lot of appreciation, here she opens up about her journey from television to OTT. Excerpts from the interview:

How do you look at your journey from Uttaran till now?

I am very happy with my journey — right from my debut TV show, Uttaran. People think she has done a successful show and feel must have been easy, but it wasn't a smooth ride for me. But I believe hard work pays. I chose to pick up work that I believed in — the right production house, content...worked in my favour.

How are you finding the OTT space?

It was a good transition. I always wanted to get into the web space. But it's not like I am saying goodbye to the television industry. TV will always be my first love and it will stay with me forever. I want to take up good characters. If I don't like something, and even if the budget is good enough, but it does not resonate with me, I will not do it.