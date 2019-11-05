From threatening Modi with snakes to quitting showbiz: The storied life of Rabi Pirzada

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzaa is the controversy queen of twitter. The singer recently made headlines when her sexually explicit pictures were leaked on the internet.
However this isn't the first time Rabi Pirzada has made news, the singer is quite famous for her anti-Modi stand. Rabi has always taken jibes at the Prime Minister in her tweets and videos.
This isn't it, Let's look at Rabi Pirzada's top five controversies:
1. The Kashmir song:
After the Artcile 370(a) was was scrapped, Jammu and Kashmir had a 3 months long curfew. Rabi Pirzada who refers to herself as 'Kasmir ki Beti' didn't leave one chance to comment on the sensitive matter. The singer even came up with a song about the same.
The singer shared the song on her twitter and the caption read, "We may feel the pain that occupied Kashmir is going through, but as time goes by, the suffering of Kashmiris is increasing and our efforts are diminishing. But the daughter of Kashmir has not forgotten or will not forget."
2.Suicide bomb jacket threatening Modi:
Rabi Pirzada recently made headlines when she threatened PM Modi with a suicide attack.
Rabi had posted a photo of herself donning what appeared to be a suicide jacket with a caption warning PM Modi over Kashmir. "#ModiHitler I just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti."
3.Threatening Modi with reptiles:
She even tried to threaten Modi over Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles. She had uploaded a video in which she was seen holding a snake.
"All these are gifts for PM Modi. My friends will feast on you," she had written alongside the video.
This did not go down with wildlife authorities. She was asked to pay a fine for illegal captivity of reptiles.
4. Wishing India on Diwali:
The Pakistani pop sensation wished Indians Diwali, however, ended the video by cursing Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi with her signature line, ''Modi tum k**** ho."
5. Rabi Pirzada's comments on Mehwish Hayat:
Rabi had criticized actor Mehwish Hayatt after she was honoured by Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Rabi spoke about Mehwish' plastic surgeries and item songs and said she was confused about the Goverment's choice.
Here's Rabi's reaction:
Rabi Pirzada on Monday, announced that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry, after her private pictures got leaked online.
Rabi took to Twitter and wrote: "I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour."
